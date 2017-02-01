Toggle navigation
KMAG 99.1 - Fort Smith's New Country
KMAG 99.1 - Fort Smith's New Country
On-Air
KMAG On Air - Full List
The Bobby Bones Show
Ashley King
Maverick
Michael J.
After MidNite with Cody Alan
Shows
Music
Listen Live
Listen Anywhere
Most Recently Played
Concert Calendar
Music News
Connect
Communiites
Media Kit
Download the iHeartRadio App
Follow Us on Twitter
Follow Us on Instagram
Like Us on Facebook
Extras
Concert Calendar
Community Calendar
Country News
Adopt A Pet
Contests
Win a VIP trip to our 2017 iHeartCountry Festival!
Big Game Contest
Win the ultimate date with Brett Young!
Win a VIP trip to our iHeartRadio Music Awards by voting for your favorite artists!
Win a VIP trip to the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards!
All Contests
Contest Rules
More
User Account Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Log In
Sign Up
Settings
Log Out
Contact Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Contact
Newsletter
Advertise With Us
Search Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Listen To Sam Hunt's New Song 'Body Like A Back Road' On-Demand Now!
Lauren Alaina Opens Up About Her First Album In 6 Years, 'Road Less Traveled'
Win Your Way To Our 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards!
previous
next
On-Air Now
10am - 3pm
Booty Shakin' Gone Wild In Las Vegas
If This Video Doesn't Make You Laugh Out Loud, You've Missed A Good Opportunity!
Senate Confirms Tillerson For Secretary Of State
Guards Taken Hostage By Prisoners In Delaware
Latest on the awful story out of Ozark
A drunk driver almost runs over people shooting a DUI video
Why Kelsea Ballerini Hasn't Thought About Wedding Planning
New Hooters Spin-Off Ditches The Sexy Outfits
Beyoncé Announces She's Pregnant with Twins
Infant's body found in box in Ozark
Humans Taking a Toll on 100 World Heritage Sites
$121K Raised To Help Keep World's Oldest WWII Vet In His Home
x
See Full Playlist
KMAG 99.1
Listen Now
on
Player-Bar_iHR-Logo
Recently Played
title
Content Goes Here
Add to Playlist
Create New Playlist
{{collection.name}}
{{(collection.tracks).length}} songs
Cancel
New Playlist
Cancel
Create
New
Save songs from KMAG 99.1 to your playlist
Instantly replay songs from the radio
Unlimited skips
Listen offline
Create unlimited playlists
Play millions of songs on demand
Start Free 30 Day Trial
Learn more about iHeartRadio All Access
Added song{{songIDs.length > 1 ? 's' : ''}} to {{collectionName || 'playlist'}}
Song saved to My Music
An error occurred. Please try again.