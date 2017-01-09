Toggle navigation
KMAG 99.1 - Fort Smith's New Country
KMAG 99.1 - Fort Smith's New Country
On-Air
KMAG On Air - Full List
The Bobby Bones Show
Ashley King
Maverick
Michael J.
After MidNite with Cody Alan
Shows
Music
Listen Live
Listen Anywhere
Most Recently Played
Concert Calendar
Music News
Connect
Communiites
Media Kit
KMAG Jobs
Download the iHeartRadio App
Follow Us on Twitter
Follow Us on Instagram
Like Us on Facebook
Extras
Concert Calendar
Community Calendar
Country News
Adopt A Pet
Contests
Win a VIP Trip to Our 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards!
Listen to Win a VIP Trip to Our 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards!
Win a family 4-pack to Malco Theatre
All Contests
Contest Rules
More
User Account Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Log In
Sign Up
Settings
Log Out
Contact Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Contact
Newsletter
Advertise With Us
Search Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Tickets For Our 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards Are On Sale Now!
Win Your Way To Our 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards!
Check Out The Most Anticipated Albums of 2017
previous
next
On-Air Now
3pm - 7pm
Kid Criminals: Stay in Prison or Be Given a 2nd Chance?
10 Ways The iPhone Has Changed Our Lives In The Last 10 Years
Brett Eldredge Has a BIG SNAKE!
A collection of really dumb inventions!
If you are having a bad day this might help you remember....it could be worse!
Tragedy in Oklahoma. Hunter drowns while trying to save his dog
This Guy Takes Ugly Sweaters To The Next Level
Storm Takes Out Famous Calif. 'Tunnel Tree'
Brantley Gilbert Reveals Who He Is Rooting For In The National Championship Game
Navy Destroyer Fires Warning Shots At Iranian Vessels
How to Help the Chicago Facebook Live Torture and Kidnap Victim
Jason Aldean To Get Hall Of Fame Exhibit
x
See Full Playlist
KMAG 99.1
Listen Now
on
Player-Bar_iHR-Logo
Recently Played
title
Content Goes Here
Add to Playlist
Create New Playlist
{{collection.name}}
{{(collection.tracks).length}} songs
Cancel
New Playlist
Cancel
Create
New
Save songs from KMAG 99.1 to your playlist
Instantly replay songs from the radio
Unlimited skips
Listen offline
Create unlimited playlists
Play millions of songs on demand
Start Free 30 Day Trial
Learn more about iHeartRadio All Access
Added song{{songIDs.length > 1 ? 's' : ''}} to {{collectionName || 'playlist'}}
Song saved to My Music
An error occurred. Please try again.